King Charles III has given Catherine, Princess of Wales, a new title that marks a first in the history of the British royal family.

The palace announced a new list of honors on St. George's Day on April 23, which included naming the former Kate Middleton Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour.

The daughter-in-law of the king is the first member of the royal family to ever be appointed to the Companions of Honour.

The Order of the Companions of Honour was founded by King George V in 1917 to recognize outstanding achievements in the arts, sciences, medicine and public service, according to the royal family's website.

Its current 65 members include politicians, singers, scientists, novelists, actors and athletes, such as Elton John, Paul McCartney and J.K. Rowling.

The new title is the latest sign of support between the king and the Princess of Wales, who announced in March that she is being treated for cancer. Charles is also undergoing cancer treatment.

She has been a longtime supporter of the arts as the patron of the National Portrait Gallery, the V&A and the Royal Photographic Society.

Charles also awarded the Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath title to Prince William. Charles previously held the title but relinquished it when he acceded to the throne in 2022.

The order was established by King George I in 1725 and is awarded to members of the military or civil service for their exemplary service. William was formerly a helicopter and air ambulance pilot for Britain's Royal Air Force.

Charles also appointed his wife, Queen Camilla, to be Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

The title had previously been held from 1953 to 2021 by the late Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.