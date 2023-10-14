How to watch the ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse this Saturday

Stargazers have a chance to see a "ring of fire" solar eclipse this weekend!

This Saturday, October 14, an annular solar eclipse will darken the skies across the U.S., through Central and South America all the way down to Brazil, NASA explains on its website. Annular solar eclipses come about when the sun takes the shape of a “ring of fire.”

Maybe you’re interested in how the astrological effects of the solar eclipse will take shape around you personally. On the other hand, if you’re less interested in looking inward and more fascinated about gazing at the cosmos, you’ve come to the right spot!

Read on to find out how to learn how to view the "ring of fire" eclipse safely.

What is a 'ring of fire' eclipse?

According to NASA, annular solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between Earth and the sun. The moon is smaller than the sun but typically appears to be the same size as the sun because of its closer distance to Earth. During an annular solar eclipse — the moon is at its farthest point away from Earth — and so, for this rare occasion, it appears smaller than the sun. This means that when the moon passes between the sun and Earth — with our view being of the moon in front of the sun’s center — the star we see is covered but not entirely, thus creating a “ring” of the sun’s fiery blaze.

Why is it called annular solar eclipse?

First things first, it has nothing to do with the solar eclipse occurring annually.

Time and Date notes that the term annular has Latin roots and means ring-shaped. In Latin, the word “annulus” means ring.

Where will the October 14 solar eclipse be visible?

Time and Date pinpoints the annual solar eclipses start at 9:15 a.m. P.T. or 12:15 p.m. E.T. It will begin its path across the United States, beginning in Oregon and trailing down to California through to Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas.

How can one safely watch an eclipse?

It’s unsafe to look at the sun directly, and viewing an eclipse without the proper eye protection can be especially harmful. And remember, sunglasses don’t count as protection!

So no matter what you might have seen in the past, to safely watch this weekend’s "ring of fire' eclipse, use certified eclipse glasses.

As Quartz notes, the market for solar eclipse glasses has been undermined by counterfeit glasses that have permeated e-commerce sites like Amazon. To ensure the eclipse glasses you use are authentic and safe, the American Astronomical Society offers a list of suppliers of safe solar filters and viewers.

There are other ways to safely view the eclipse this weekend as well. As opposed to looking skyward, viewers can turn their attention to the ground. During an eclipse, viewers might be able to spot eclipse shadows on the ground and through the leaves of trees. This is made possible by the Earth blocking sunlight from projecting on the moon.