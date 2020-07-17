Princess Beatrice has tied the knot!

Eschewing the pomp and circumstance of a traditional royal wedding during the pandemic, the 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, wed Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, in a private ceremony on Friday morning, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

Princess Beatrice has gotten married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after their initial wedding ceremony in March was postponed due to the pandemic. Getty Images

The princess and Mozzi were originally supposed to get married in front of 150 guests at the celebrated Chapel Royal of St. James's Palace on May 29 but postponed the ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday's small ceremony instead took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park and was attended by Beatrice's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, as well as close family, according to the palace statement. Church weddings allow up to 30 people under current guidelines from the British government.

The wedding took place "in accordance with all relevant government guidelines" during the pandemic. No official photos of the ceremony were released by the palace.

The two got engaged in September 2019, which Buckingham Palace announced by sharing photos of the beaming couple.

Some of the photos were taken by Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, who got married in 2018 to her long-time love, Jack Brooksbank, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married," Beatrice and Mozzi said after their engagement.

Prince Andrew, who's been under fire for his links to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, joined ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, in his excitement for the couple.

"We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man," they said after the engagement. "We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future."