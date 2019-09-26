Princess Beatrice is engaged!

Less than a year after her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, walked down the aisle, the 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, has made plans to wed 34-year-old property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Buckingham Palace announced the news Thursday morning.

"The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi," read a statement that was repeated on Instagram alongside photos of the pair. "Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020."

The happy couple beam at each other in the photos, some of which were taken by Princess Eugenie.

"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the couple said in the statement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married."

And the rest of the family seems just as excited, including Beatrice's sister, who wrote in her own post that "I'm happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo."

The diamond engagement ring worn by Princess Beatrice. princesseugenie/ Instagram

Princess Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, who's recently been under fire due to his links to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, joined ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, for a statement of their own.

"We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride," they said. "We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future."

Like all royal weddings, Princess Beatrice's nuptials are sure to be a sight to behold when it comes to famous family faces, as well as fashions.

Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York arrive to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Beatrice and Eugenie made headlines for their own fashion choices back in 2011, when they attended the wedding of their cousin, Prince William, wearing a pair of striking hats.

Princess Beatrice, who's the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, will likely enlist several of the youngest members of the royal family to serve in her wedding as page boys and bridesmaids — just as Eugenie did last year.

The bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. AP

While the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Archie, will likely still be too young for that honor, it would be no surprise to see the children of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, take on that role again.