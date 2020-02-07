Get ready, royal watchers! It’s time to pick out your fascinator or press your best morning suit, because another wedding is just around the corner.

On Friday morning, Buckingham Palace revealed the details about the upcoming nuptials of Great Britain’s Princess Beatrice, the 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her 34-year-old fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, will wed property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May. Getty Images

The couple will say their “I dos” on Friday, May 29, at one of the most celebrated spots for important royal ceremonies.

“Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace,” the official statement read.

The chapel, built in 1540, also served as the wedding venue for Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, as well as the christening site for two of her great-grandchildren, Prince George and Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Even Queen Victoria swapped vows at the same location that Princess Beatrice and her betrothed will soon do.

The bride-to-be’s parents shared the happy news of the couple’s engagement in September.

"The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi," read a statement that was repeated on Instagram alongside photos of the pair. "Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020."

As for the roles Beatrice’s parents will play on her wedding day, that remains unknown. Tradition would dictate that Prince Andrew would accompany his daughter down the aisle, just as he did when her younger sister, 29-year-old Prince Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank in 2018. But much has changed since then for the embattled prince.

In November, the queen’s son stepped down from public duties following growing concerns about his links to late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, allegations against the royal himself and a disastrous television interview that only added to the negative spotlight.

As for other potential members of the wedding party, while none have been officially named, it would be no surprise to see some of the youngest royals serve as page boys and bridesmaids — just as Beatrice and Eugenie did when they were little girls.

Shortly after Friday’s announcement, Princess Eugenie posted a photo to Instagram of herself and her sister when they were just 3 and 5 years old, respectively, acting as bridesmaids for their former nanny, Alison Wardley, in 1993.

“She's so excited.... Today the family announced Beatrice will marry Edo on 29th May 2020,” the royal wrote alongside the pic. “Very proud of this moment.”

The bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. AP

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were part of Eugenie's own wedding party and could repeat their roles for Princess Beatrice. But their little brother, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton’s youngest son, Prince Louis, will probably sit this one out, given that he’ll be just 2 years old on the big day.

And the same goes for his cousin, Archie, who will have celebrated his first birthday a few weeks prior.

It does seems likely enough that Archie’s parents, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, who’ve recently relocated to Canada, will trek back across the pond for the royal nuptials.