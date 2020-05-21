Prince William and Kate Middleton were guest bingo callers in call to nursing home

Royal duties aren't all fun and games — at least not usually. But this week, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, put a playful spin on their work.

On Wednesday, the pair took turns as guest bingo callers for the residents of Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, Wales, in a video call to the center.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, had fun with the residents of Shire Hall Care Home Wednesday. Kensington Palace

While the game was no doubt a delight for the seniors who call the residential, nursing and dementia care facility home, the visit wasn’t just for them.

William and the former Kate Middleton have remained busy throughout quarantine with remote visits aimed at showing appreciation to those who continue to do so much during a time of crisis. Last month, that meant expressing their gratitude to teachers who were continuing to work directly with children of those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. And this month, their focus has been on social care workers, like those who care for the residents of Shire Hall.

The royal couple spoke to caregivers and support staff during their video call. Kensington Palace

During their visit Wednesday, the duke and duchess spoke to the workers about the impact the pandemic has created for vulnerable populations, and they learned about the measures that have been taken to help accommodate the situation, such as helping residents stay close to family and friends with technology, like the video call they were on at the time.

And that wasn’t the only royal duty they’ve attended to with social care workers in recent weeks. A press release from Kensington Palace noted that William also called into Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, an integrated health and social care group in the U.K., on May 6 to discuss similar challenges the staff and those who’ve used their services have faced.

His Royal Highness held a video call with care workers across England on May 14. Kensington Palace

Then, on May 14, the future king continued the work as he took part in a video call with a variety of care workers from all across England, including those who provide in-home health care and personal assistance. There the discussion focused both on the support the workers provide to their charges, as well as the support they themselves need as they self-isolate away from their own families.

Prince William told the care workers that one bright spot in "this horrendous time" has been the "light shone" on their vital efforts. Kensington Palace

“If there’s hopefully some positivity that comes out of this horrendous time, it is that there’s a light shone on all of the wonderful things you all do and on the social care sector,” William told them, “and it allows people to acknowledge, respect and appreciate everything that you are doing.”