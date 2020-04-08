See Prince William and Kate Middleton thank teachers for their service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want teachers to know how much they appreciate the work they do, especially during these difficult times.

The royal couple sent an extra special message to teachers at Casterton Primary Academy, which is near Burnley General Hospital in northwest England. They thanked teachers for giving kids a "safe place" to be while their parents are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well done honestly to you and everyone who’s in during this time," the former Kate Middleton said. "It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children - they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you."

The school is one of several that have remained open to help serve the children of essential workers as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the nation.

The royal couple — and parents to three young kids — spoke with both staff and students at the primary school. They excitedly listened as some of the students shared their art projects.

"Children from across the Trust have been taking part in Easter crafting activities during the holiday period and during the call showed The Duke and Duchess what they had made. Several children also showed The Duke and Duchess portraits of their key worker parents and explained why they were proud of them," said a statement from Kensington Palace.

“We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going," William said during the call. "Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers - they’re doing a great job."