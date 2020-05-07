Kate Middleton shares the reason Prince George wants to do his sister's homework

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has felt the exasperation of home-schooling young children like millions of other parents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Kate Middleton spoke about the challenges of teaching Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, as the duchess remains at home with Prince William and their youngest son, Prince Louis, 2, during quarantine.

The Duchess of Cambridge shares an insight into homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte as she talks to @Schofe and @hollywills about her new photography project, #HoldStill2020 with @npglondon



For details of how to get involved, head to our app! pic.twitter.com/alR4SHk2Tt — This Morning (@thismorning) May 7, 2020

"It’s so true. George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects … making spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work," she told ITV's "This Morning" show on Thursday.

While there have been a few hiccups, the family is doing well during a trying time around the world.

"I’m sure you’re experiencing the same yourselves with your families and things, but we’re stuck with home schooling again," she said. "It's unprecedented times, but we're fine."

The children have also joined people across the United Kingdom in taking a moment to clap at night for health care workers, first responders and others who are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.

She also described having to explain the situation to them and how they have tried to keep in contact with other family members.

"It's really hard," she said. "We haven’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but we’re doing a lot of that now, and actually it’s been really great. We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that.

"In some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more contact, a lot more FaceTime than perhaps you would have done before, but it really is difficult. It's hard to explain for a 5- and a 6-, nearly 7-year-old what’s going on, but the schools have been great in supporting them as well."

The duchess has also involved the children in her passion for photography, which included sharing candid shots of Charlotte for her fifth birthday last week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow.



The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area. pic.twitter.com/2scloP8BlF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2020

Louis celebrated his second birthday last month, which also let Catherine indulge her love of photography by sharing shots she took of her young son having some fun with finger paint.

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis's handiwork ahead of his second birthday!🎨



We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis's second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April. pic.twitter.com/HLm5tXVYHy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2020

"I should have taken a photo of what I looked like after that as well!" she joked on ITV. "Luckily it wasn’t documented, but I looked like Louis at the end of it!"

Photography is the theme of the new project she appeared on ITV to promote Thursday. Her "Hold Still" campaign asks people to submit photos of their daily lives during the coronavirus pandemic as well as shots of front line workers helping others during the crisis.

"I think what I was really drawn to was people and telling the human side of this story as well because I think we’re all connected to this at an individual level or a community level,'' she said. "And actually being able to showcase portraits and trying to collate a portrait of the nation at this difficult time I think is really what I suppose inspired me to try and connect everybody at a human level and try to connect our experiences."