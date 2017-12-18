share tweet pin email

Princess Charlotte is growing up!

The 2-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will start nursery school in January, Kensington Palace announced Monday.

The news came as Prince William and his wife, Catherine, shared a new family photograph the royal couple used on their holiday card this year.

Chris Jackson / Kensington Palace - @KensingtonRoyal / Twitter The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge featured this new family photo on this year's Christmas card.

The picture features Charlotte and her 4-year-old big brother, Prince George, standing in front of their parents, who are expecting their third child in April. The picture was taken earlier this year at Kensington Palace by Chris Jackson, royal photographer for Getty Images.

Charlotte is the fourth in line to the British throne behind her brother, their father, and grandfather, Prince Charles. She will be attending the Willcocks Nursery School in London.

Getty Images Princess Charlotte, with her mom, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, starts nursery school in January!

School officials released a statement expressing how “delighted” they were with the decision.

“We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January,” they said.

George also started nursery school when he was 2. He attended a Montessori-style program in Norfolk, located about 100 miles north of London and where the family lived at the time because of Prince William’s job as a helicopter pilot for an air ambulance company.

AFP - Getty Images Prince George was accompanied by his dad, Prince William, on his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea in September.

In September, George began his formal education at the private Thomas’s Battersea School, located in an upper middle-class London neighborhood just a few miles from Kensington Palace.

The new year promises to be full of significant family moments for the royal family. In addition to Charlotte starting school and getting a new sibling, her uncle, Prince Harry, will be getting married. He and American actress Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at Windsor Castle.