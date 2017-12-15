share tweet pin email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an official wedding date!

Kensington Palace announced Friday that the royal wedding will take place on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, the royal residence in Windsor, England.

The prince and the former "Suits" star announced their engagement last month and will spend their first Christmas together as an official couple with the royal family at their winter estate.

Their attendance is a break from tradition that previously only allowed someone who has already married into the family to attend.

They will be joined by Prince William, Duchess Kate and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who spent Christmas with Kate's family, the Middletons, last year.

Prince Harry and Meghan not only have the date nailed down, they also reportedly have a specific wedding cake in mind that has people going bananas.

It will be the first royal wedding since Prince William and Duchess Kate tied the knot in 2011.

We can't wait!

