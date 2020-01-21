Prince Harry returns to Canada to join Meghan Markle and Archie

Prince Harry is back in Canada with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their baby son, Archie, as the family begins their new life after a whirlwind couple of weeks.

The Duke of Sussex arrived on Vancouver Island Monday night on the heels of a historic week in London in which he met with the royal family, leading to Queen Elizabeth II announcing Saturday that he and Meghan will no longer user their "royal highness" titles or receive public money.

Toby Melville / Getty Images

The historic arrangement came just over a week after he and Meghan made the bombshell announcement on Jan. 8 that they planned to "step back" from their royal duties. They also indicated in their announcement that they planned to live part of the time in North America.

While Harry participated in a meeting with Prince Charles, Prince William and the queen about their future last week, Meghan remained behind in Canada and did not participate.

She has been seen boarding a sea plane in Canada, making an appearance at a Canadian charity and picking up a friend at the airport in British Columbia while Harry has been in London.

Harry made his first appearance since the stunning announcement on Jan. 16 when he hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace in his duty as patron of the Rugby Football League.

He then made his first comments about the separation at a dinner on Sunday night for supporters of Sentebale, a charity he co-founded in 2006 to help people in Africa affected by HIV and AIDS.

"Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the past few weeks," he said. "The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change.

"Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this."

Questions remain of who will foot the bill for security for the couple while they are in Canada, but they have already enjoyed plenty of family moments there together.

They spent Christmas there with Archie, where he saw snow for the first time and thought it was "bloody brilliant," Harry said in his speech on Sunday.