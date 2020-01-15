Meghan Markle photographed for first time since return to Canada

The Duchess of Sussex was photographed boarding a sea plane in Canada, the first confirmed spotting of the royal since she returned to this side of the pond after announcing last week her family's plan to “step back” from its royal duties.

The former Meghan Markle also did not call in to a formal royal meeting her husband, Prince Harry, had with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William Monday to discuss their future as a family as they had initially planned, a palace official told NBC News on Tuesday.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"In the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for the duchess to join,'' the official said.

Queen Elizabeth released a statement following the meeting saying she supports her grandson and his wife in the wake of their bombshell announcement

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,'' she said in her statement. "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

The duchess was also photographed visiting a Vancouver women's shelter, ITV reported, and took photographs with staff.

NEW: According to the @DEWCVancouver, they were the destination for the Duchess of Sussex today, as she was seen out for the first time since the #HarryandMeghan announcement last week 👇 pic.twitter.com/eaw6zlwsyX — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 15, 2020

Multiple media outlets in the U.K. have reported Prince Harry stayed behind in London. His brother, Prince William, went back to business Tuesday — handing out medals and showing off his British Sign Language skills at Buckingham Palace. He used BSL to congratulate Alex Duguid — the face of popular British TV shows as a BSL interpreter — who won an award for making a positive impact with his work.

Behind the scenes, NBC News reports, royal officials are working to hammer out the new normal for the Sussexes, including their future finances, royal duties, global brand and their titles.