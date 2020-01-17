New photos of Meghan Markle in Canada after eventful week for the royals

The Duchess of Sussex appears to be living a relaxed life in Canada as "Megxit" moves forward.

The former Meghan Markle was photographed on Thursday behind the wheel of a Land Rover, where she appeared to be picking up a friend at Victoria International Airport in British Columbia on the west coast of Canada.

The newest photos come three days after she was seen boarding a sea plane in Canada, where the royal couple plans to live for at least part of the year, in her first public appearance since she and husband Prince Harry made the bombshell announcement last week that they are looking to “step back” from their royal duties.

Harry remains in London, where he made his first appearance since the stunning announcement when he hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws on Thursday for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace in his duty as patron of the Rugby Football League.

The Duchess of Sussex has also made an appearance Tuesday at Justice for Girls, an organization dedicated to equality for women that works to eliminate violence and poverty in young women’s lives.

"She seemed really engaged," Justice for Girls co-director Zoe Craig-Sparrow said on TODAY Friday. "We discussed her previous work, and I think that she was genuinely interested in the work we do and how to best support that."

Philanthropic work was a regular part of her life before she met Harry, and she looks to continue her efforts, particularly in promoting feminism and empowerment of women. She was a regular volunteer in helping the homeless at St. Felix Centre in Toronto when she was filming the USA show "Suits."

"I think she just genuinely wants to help others,'' St. Felix Centre executive director Brian Harris said on TODAY.

Meghan's latest appearance came just days after Harry's Monday meeting at the Sandringham estate with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William, as they worked to hammer out what the future for the royal couple will look like. The Duchess of Sussex did not join the meeting via phone from Canada as planned, a palace official told NBC News on Tuesday.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,'' Queen Elizabeth said in a statement after the meeting. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."