Baby's 1st camp! Patrick Mahomes brings Sterling to NFL training camp

Sterling Mahomes is getting ready for the NFL season!

The baby daughter of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is enjoying her first training camp as her dad gets ready to make another run at the Super Bowl.

Mahomes, 25, shared a shot on Instagram at training camp alongside Matthews as he holds Sterling, who is wearing an adorable red bow that matches the Chiefs' colors. She will be 6 months old next week.

"Sterling’s First Camp!" he wrote.

Sterling also helped Mahomes get ready for the season by letting him know last month that he had a rare "99" rating in the Madden NFL 22 video game. Sterling wore a red Madden onesie while Mahomes held a special box with "99" labeled on it.

Mahomes also spoke with TODAY last month about how he juggles getting ready for the season with being a new dad.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are in training camp as they gear up for a run at a third straight Super Bowl appearance. Peter Aiken / Getty Images

"We learned the two most important words in being parents is 'sleep schedule,'" he said. "We have the sleep schedule down. She’s actually a really good sleeper. She already sleeps through the night. She wakes up about at 6 a.m., just about when I wake up usually.

"It's been amazing. Brittany’s been a champ, she’s been the best mom ever, so I’m just excited every single day for the new challenges and seeing (Sterling) grow."

He added that the couple plans to get married after this season, which they hope ends Feb. 13 at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

After losing 31-9 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last season's Super Bowl, Mahomes and the Chiefs are now trying to become just the fourth team in NFL history to reach three straight Super Bowls.