Patrick Mahomes learned he was joining the Madden NFL "99 Club" again from his baby daughter, Sterling, who wore a onesie that announced the good news.

On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted a photo to Instagram of himself and fiancée Brittany Matthews holding their 5-month-old baby girl.

"Sterling delivered the good news," Mahomes wrote next to the sweet family photo. In the pic, Mahomes also holds a special box labeled with a "99" up top while Sterling sports a red "Madden" onesie that matches the Chiefs' uniform.

Madden NFL 22, the realistic and league-approved video game from EA Sports that ranks players based on their stats, shared the news on Twitter with a fun video that shows the moment Mahomes learns he's made it in again.

As the video begins, we see Matthews holding Sterling, who is dressed up in her onesie that also reads, "My dad's in the 99 club again."

"You ready Sterling? Let's show him," Matthews says to her daughter as they enter the room where Mahomes is waiting.

"Sterling has something to show you," Matthews announces as she approaches Mahomes with Sterling.

"Nice!" Mahomes says after reading the onesie. "The best surprise ever!" he adds, picking up his baby girl and kissing her.

We then get to see Mahomes check out his Madden NFL 22 goodies, including some serious bling — a sparkling medallion from jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills that reads "99," which he places around Sterling's neck.

This isn't the first time the couple included Sterling in their celebrations with an adorable outfit. On July Fourth she got decked out in red, white and blue to celebrate the holiday. Her proud parents have been happy to take her along on their travels and share sweet pics with their fans and followers on social media.

According to NBC Sports, the soon-to-be-released Madden NFL 22 game is gaining buzz as the initial ratings for players get announced. The 99 Club includes players who start with a 99 from the outset of the season. In addition to Mahomes, this year's club also includes Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams. Noticeably absent from the club was Tom Brady, who is currently the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is widely considered the GOAT or the greatest of all time.

