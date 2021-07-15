Travis Kelce has become a big name in the NFL during his eight seasons as a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

If only we knew how to pronounce it correctly.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says his last name is pronounced "Kells" and not "Kell-see" like everyone has been saying it for years. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

According to the man himself, we've all been saying his last name wrong since he came into the league into 2013.

Kelce, 31, blew the minds of Kansas City Chiefs fans and teammates, including the star quarterback who throws him the ball, by saying that his last name is pronounced "Kells" and not "Kel-see," as it has been pronounced on every broadcast of Chiefs games for nearly a decade.

You learn something new everyday @tkelce 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/82nganHGsp — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2021

"You learn something new everyday," Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted in response to a Barstool Sports video posted by a podcast host in which Kelce says, "My real name is 'Kels,' so I just kind of roll with the punches."

"So I've been saying his name wrong this entire time," Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill replied to Mahomes' tweet.

"You’ve been sayin it right man, I go by both…. One’s my real name and one’s a nick name," Kelce replied.

Kelce also appeared to confirm it by retweeting a tweet by Fox 4 Kansas City sports anchor Harold R. Kuntz featuring a video from ahead of the 2020 AFC championship game in which Kelce says his name is pronounced "Kels."

Via YouTube, Travis Kelce's pronounced it 'the other way' before. This was in the lead-up to the 2020 AFC Championship vs. Titans #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/G9mF3GMfLy — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 14, 2021

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones also apologized, tweeting "I’ve been saying Travis Kelce(y) the whole time. My apologies @tkelce"

😂 I’ve been saying Travis Kelce(y) the whole time. My apologies @tkelce — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 14, 2021

"Not trippin at all… you can actually keep calling me that," Kelce replied.

NFL fans also couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Wait what!? Please tell me this is a joke! I can totally see @tkelce doing this as a joke!! 😂 my mind is blown if this is true! https://t.co/9Fk1fsJHke — Hayden Wheatley (@WheatleyHayden) July 14, 2021

"Wait what!? Please tell me this is a joke! I can totally see @tkelce doing this as a joke!! 😂 my mind is blown if this is true!" one fan tweeted.

"Sooo we’ve been saying Travis Kelce’s name wrong the whole time????" Pro Football Focus tweeted.

It's hard to tell if Kelce is being serious or just having fun with people. Kelce's girlfriend, model and YouTube star Kayla Nicole, has not weighed in.

Also no word yet from Kelce's older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, 33, if this is actually true.

The older Kelce hasn't tweeted since 2016 and says in his Instagram bio that he hates Instagram and "and all related social mediums," so it could be a while to get a response. Fans have gone to the archives to find Jason Kelce pronouncing his last name "Kel-see" in a video from the 2011 NFL combine.

Pretty sure the news about Travis Kelce’s name being pronounced wrong is a joke.



Here’s #Eagles C, Jason Kelce (his brother) pronouncing it at the combine.



Which one is right? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZmhxbTziWf — James Nagle (@NagleNFL) July 14, 2021

Chiefs fans are fine saying it any way Kelce wants as long as he keeps delivering seasons like last year, when he caught 105 passes for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns and helped Kansas City reach a second straight Super Bowl.

He also now has joined Alicia Silverstone and a host of other celebrities in the, "Wait, that's how you say their name?" pantheon.