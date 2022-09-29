Queen Margrethe of Denmark removes her grandchildren’s prince and princess titles

Changes are being made within the Danish royal family.

On Sept. 28, the royal palace announced that Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has decided to take away four of her grandchildren’s prince and princess titles, as well as “His/Her Highness” titles. The children of the queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, will instead be counts and countess.

“Her Majesty has decided that, as of 1 January 2023, His Royal Highness Prince Joachim’s descendants can only use their titles as counts and countess of Monpezat, as the titles of prince and princess that they have held up until now will be discontinued,” the palace said in a statement posted on their website, adding that they “will thus have to be addressed as excellencies in the future.”

Prince Joachim’s kids — Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10 — will also maintain their places in the order of succession, the palace noted. The four royals are currently seventh through tenth in the line to the throne.

No changes are being made to heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik, his wife, Crown Princess Mary, and their children — Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The queen hopes that by removing their prince and princess titles the four grandchildren will be able to “shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves.”

The palace said that the queen’s decision is “in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years.”

Back in 2019, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf announced that the children of Princess Madeleine and Prince Carl Philip would no longer be official members of the royal house, according to People. While they would retain their prince and princess titles, they wouldn’t have to perform royal duties. Only heir to the throne Crown Princess Victoria and her children would be considered official members.

As for the British royal family, King Charles III became head of the monarchy following Queen Elizabeth II's death. Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, were promoted to Prince and Princess of Wales.

Over the years there have been changes to the royal family. In 2019, Prince Andrew asked to step away from his public duties amid his legal issues. The queen later stripped his military affiliations and royal patronages.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced in January 2020 that they would be stepping down as official members of the royal family.

As of now, King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales are working members of the British royal family along with Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, according to the royal website.