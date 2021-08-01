MyKayla Skinner wins silver medal in vault after almost not competing in that event

MyKayla Skinner is officially an Olympic silver medalist!

On Sunday, the 24-year-old gymnast won her first Olympic medal in the vault finals after teammate Simone Biles withdrew from the event, previously explaining she had a “case of the twisties.”

Skinner scored a 15.033 on her first vault, higher than her mark during the qualifying round. For her second vault, she scored a 14.8, with an overall score of14.916. She placed second behind Rebeca Andrade from Brazil. Team USA’s Jade Carey also participated in the vault finals, finishing eighth.

Mykayla Skinner of Team USA competes in the women's vault final. Maja Hitij / Getty Images

The gymnast received plenty of love and support from her teammates after she took home the silver. Biles retweeted Team USA’s post about her win, which read, “Olympian *and* Olympic vault silver medalist @mykaylaskinner. #TokyoOlympics.”

Sunisa Lee, 18, who won a gold medal last week in the women's individual all-around competition, also retweeted the same Team USA post, adding, “YESSS SO PROUD OF MY GRANDMA OMG.”

YESSS SO PROUD OF MY GRANDMA OMG 😭❤️ https://t.co/NNaIkU244U — Sunisa lee (@sunisalee_) August 1, 2021

The official USA Gymnastics Twitter account shared a celebratory post as well for Skinner.

“Vaulting into Olympic history!” it read. “If you just woke up and checked your timeline, SMILE, MyKayla Skinner (@mykaylaskinner) just took home 🥈! Your talent and determination is truly inspiring! #Tokyo2020.”

The individual uneven bar finals also took place on Sunday. Lee snagged a bronze medal with a score of 14.5.

Team USA women’s gymnastics has earned four medals so far at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including Lee’s two solo medals, Skinner’s silver and a silver medal for women’s team final. The individual floor and balance beam finals will take place later this week.

Skinner’s triumph at this year’s Olympic games comes after a nearly decade long journey. The gymnast didn’t earn a spot on Team USA for the 2012 London Games and four years later, she became an alternate at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

After being hospitalized with COVID-19 at the end of 2020 and being diagnosed with pneumonia weeks later, Skinner wasn’t even sure if she’d be able to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. Ultimately, Skinner was able to qualify, citing her teammates as her support system.

“I feel like just having these girls, and my family having my back through it all, has really helped me get to where I am today,” Skinner told TODAY's Hoda Kotb in late June after Olympic trials.

Skinner was able to compete in the individual vault after Biles made the decision to withdraw from the team all-around final, individual all-around final, and the uneven bars, vault and floor finals.

The gymnast celebrated her comeback on Instagram Saturday, sharing a post donning her sleek white leotard adorned with red, white, and blue embellishments.

“Looks like I get to put a competition Leo on just one more time,” she wrote in the caption. “Can’t wait to compete in vault finals. Doing this for us @simonebiles ❤️ It’s go time baby!”