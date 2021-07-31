Simone Biles withdraws from the vault and uneven bar finals at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has officially withdrawn from the event finals for the uneven bars and the vault, two events expected to take place Sunday.

"Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam," read a statement from USA Gymnastics.

"We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances." MyKayla Skinner will compete in the vault finals, the statement specified, along with Jade Carey.

The statement comes at the end of a shocking week in Tokyo, where Biles withdrew from the team all-around final and the individual all-around final, citing her mental health and a "case of the twisties" as the reasons why. She posted to Instagram Friday explaining what she was experiencing.

"I seriously cannot comprehend how to twist," she wrote in an Instagram story. "Strangest & weirdest feeling."

The U.S. team won silver in the team all-around final and Suni Lee took gold in the individual all-around event. Biles talked exclusively with Hoda Kotb after the team event about how she was feeling at the time.

"Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," Biles said. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."