IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tokyo Olympics schedule: Find out when gymnastics, swimming and other events are airing

Simone Biles withdraws from the vault and uneven bar finals at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has not decided yet whether or not she will compete in the floor exercise and balance beam events.

Will MyKayla Skinner compete in individual vault if Simone Biles withdraws?

July 30, 202103:36
By Amy Eley

Simone Biles has officially withdrawn from the event finals for the uneven bars and the vault, two events expected to take place Sunday.

"Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam," read a statement from USA Gymnastics.

Michael Phelps speaks on importance of mental health (Part 1)

July 29, 202105:00

"We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances." MyKayla Skinner will compete in the vault finals, the statement specified, along with Jade Carey.

The statement comes at the end of a shocking week in Tokyo, where Biles withdrew from the team all-around final and the individual all-around final, citing her mental health and a "case of the twisties" as the reasons why. She posted to Instagram Friday explaining what she was experiencing.

"I seriously cannot comprehend how to twist," she wrote in an Instagram story. "Strangest & weirdest feeling."

What are the ‘twisties’ in gymnastics?

July 29, 202103:39

The U.S. team won silver in the team all-around final and Suni Lee took gold in the individual all-around event. Biles talked exclusively with Hoda Kotb after the team event about how she was feeling at the time.

"Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," Biles said. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

Image: Amy EleyAmy Eley

Amy Eley is the lifestyle managing editor at TODAY.com, where she oversees the Health, Parents, Food and TMRW verticals. She has a master's degree in journalism from the City University of New York and has been with TODAY since 2013.