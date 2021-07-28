Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles will officially not take part in the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic games.

In a statement early Wednesday morning, USA Gymnastics confirmed Biles' decision, writing she would instead be focusing on her mental health.

Biles shocked her teammates and the world on Tuesday when she pulled out of the U.S. team gymnastic finals. She announced she would not be competing after stumbling on her landing in her first rotation on the vault. Team USA was still able to secure silver after Jordan Chiles stepped in for Biles. The Russian Olympic Committee took gold by 3.432 points — America's first loss in global competition since 2010.

"Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," Biles told Hoda Kotb exclusively on TODAY after her decision. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

USA Gymnastics' statement Wednesday added that Biles will be "evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals."

"We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," the statement concludes.

Earlier Tuesday, the organization said Biles' withdrawal was due to "a medical issue," and added that the 24-year-old "will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in Biles' place in the all-around.

After Biles dropped from the team competition, celebrities, athletes and fans came to her defense.

"It takes the strength, power and bravery of a CHAMPION to put your health first. @Simone_Biles, we love you. Thank you," tweeted actor Kerry Washington.

"I can't imagine the pressure Simone has been feeling. Sending her SO much love. It easy to forget she's still human. WE LOVE YOU," fellow Olympian Adam Rippon wrote.

Swimmer Michael Phelps said on NBC late Tuesday that the "weight of gold" and pressure can be a lot to manage.

"It broke my heart," he said of Biles' announcement, adding he hopes this will be an "eye-opening experience" for the Olympic community.

"I hope this is an opportunity for us to jump on board, and to even blow this mental health thing even more wide open. It is so much bigger than we can ever imagine," he said.

Biles echoed his sentiments in her comments to the Associated Press.

"We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we're human, too," she told the outlet. "We have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do."