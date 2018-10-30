Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Eun Kyung Kim

Meghan McCain continues to struggle with the death of her father, sharing her grief in an Instagram tribute to the late Arizona senator.

“I miss you so much Dad it physically hurts my heart,” wrote “The View” co-host in a post that revealed she still wakes up every morning "instinctually trying and reaching" for her phone to give her father a call.

John McCain, 81, died on Aug. 25 from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

His daughter, Meghan, has used social media to help express some of her ongoing grief. She has posted a photo of his gravesite and other reminders of her father, like a screenshot of her cell phone after one of their regular Sunday phone calls.

She also has posted numerous photos of the two of them together, most of them noting how long it has been since he passed away.

On Monday, McCain reminisced about some of the things she misses about her father..

“I miss your laugh, your voice, your dark sense of humor, the way you always made me feel safe in a world that seems to have lost its way. I miss your dry ribs and grilled chicken. I miss you singing The Beach Boys on the porch,” she wrote.

“I miss waking up and drinking cappuccino and reading the New York Times together. I miss your old far side t-shirts and watching John Wayne movies,” she continued. “I miss hiking across the creek to the top of the mountain and looking at the black hawks. I miss the way you cooked eggs and bacon. I love you forever. Stay with me.”

McCain moved up her wedding last year after the diagnosis of her father's brain cancer to ensure he would walk her down the aisle.

McCain delivered a moving and powerful eulogy for her father during his Sept. 1 service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

"He was a sailor. He was an aviator. He was a husband. He was a warrior. He was a prisoner. He was a hero. He was a congressman. He was a senator. He was a nominee for president of the United States. These are all the titles and the roles of a life that has been well-lived," she said at the time. "I admired him for all of these things, but I love him because he was a great father."

McCain returned to her role on “The View” earlier this month.