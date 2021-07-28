IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum couldn't be more adorable meeting Michael Phelps

“You’re such an inspiration,” Chiles told the Olympic legend.

Jordan Chiles is thrilled by surprise meeting with Michael Phelps

July 28, 202101:06
By Drew Weisholtz

They’re not just Olympians — they’re also fans.

Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles were among the U.S. gymnasts who won a silver medal in the women's team competition on Tuesday, but they may have enjoyed an even bigger thrill Wednesday when they met swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, while appearing on TODAY.

McCallum and Chiles, who appeared on TODAY to talk about teammate Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the individual all-around and team competitions, had both noticed Phelps on set. That's when Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie arrange for them to meet live on the air.

“We’ll let you guys meet and chat and get a picture, but we just thought it would be nice for you guys to get introduced here,” Savannah said.

“My mom’s going to kill me,” Chiles joked about her reaction after she and Phelps shook hands.

“You’re such an inspiration,” she added. “I know it’s not even like — you’re not even a gymnast, but just an athlete yourself, you’re such an inspiration on a lot of people. So thank you.”

“Thank you,” he replied.

“What a moment,” Savannah said.

