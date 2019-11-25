Jenna Bush Hager shares touching birthday message for twin sister Barbara

She may have recently become a mother for the third time, but Jenna Bush Hager will always have a special bond as a twin sister to Barbara.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host took to Instagram Monday to share a sweet story about her "Sisters First" co-author in honor of their 38th birthday.

“Another trip around the sun with my sissy!!!” she began the post, which also featured a trio of photos of the pair over the years. “We were seven when we went on our first flight without our parents. We should have been scared as we flew the hour to visit our grandparents in Midland. But we weren’t. Not at all. Holding Barbara’s hand as I walked down the tarmac, I felt brave. She’s always made me feel more courageous. And funny. No one laughs at my jokes like she does.”

Jenna wrote that things got heated between the two while they were on the plane before someone else onboard helped get them on the straight and narrow.

“On the flight, we got into an argument as sisters do. I was most likely more aggressive,” she wrote. “After a while, the man seated on the aisle said, looking my sister: 'Are you going to hit her or should I?' And that ended our fight. We were a team again. She—protecting me—put her little arm around my shoulder. No one was going to hurt her sister. And that’s my sister: all heart and all action. She loves fiercely and lives joyfully. And, I’m so lucky she’s mine! Happy Birthday sissy!”

George W. Bush holding his twins, Barbara and Jenna. Sygma via Getty Images

The love Jenna and Barbara share runs deep. After Jenna gave birth to Hal earlier this year, she posted a series of pictures featuring Barbara meeting the new addition to the family.

"Visitor number one: hours after babe’s birth, this one comes with donuts and tacos," she wrote, along with the hashtag — what else? — #sistersfirst.