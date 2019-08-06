Jenna Bush Hager’s twin sister, Barbara Bush, couldn't wait to meet her adorable new nephew.

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host took to Instagram on Tuesday — four days after she and hubby Henry Hager welcomed their son, Henry Harold "Hal" Hager — to share photos of the sweet first meeting between Barbara and her baby nephew.

Jenna, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, shared a gallery of photos of Aunt Barbara cuddling up to baby Hal.

She also shared a beautiful shot of the close-knit sisters sharing a quiet moment in bed with the newborn.

"Visitor number one: hours after babe’s birth, this one comes with donuts and tacos. #sistersfirst #tacosforthewin #noticehenry’scape," she captioned her post.

It's the third child for Jenna, 37, and her husband, who also have two cute daughters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jenna shared photos of her TODAY pal Savannah Guthrie meeting her son for the first time.

"Look who came to visit!!! Hal loves @savannahguthrie, of course. Friendship is hereditary," she wrote.

Hal arrived weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and measuring 19.29 inches long. He inherited his first name from his dad and his middle name from Jenna's grandfather, Harold Welch — the father of former first lady Laura Bush.

When Jenna called in to TODAY to share her happy news Monday morning, she said Hal had already received a steady stream of visitors.

"My whole family came," Jenna shared. "My sister came the first day with donuts, which I don't think you're supposed to eat right after a C-section, but I went for it.

"And then Mila and Poppy came and picked him out in the nursery, and they're just crazy about him. ... The girls are so thrilled that they have a little baby brother all of their own."

We're thrilled about Hal, too!