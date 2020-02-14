Details emerge for Kobe Bryant memorial service in Los Angeles

Sign up for our newsletter

Tickets for Kobe Bryant's memorial service in Los Angeles will run between $24.02 to $224 in honor of the uniform numbers worn by the all-time basketball great and his daughter, organizers announced Friday.

Fans can register for the Feb. 24 Staples Center "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" through Monday at 10 p.m. P.T., according to a statement released by the L.A. Lakers.

Ticket Information for A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna. https://t.co/tKnL1p4Rm9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 14, 2020

Those registered will be notified by email Tuesday if they were selected to purchase tickets. Then fans with personal access codes will be allowed to buy their seats on Wednesday at 10 a.m. P.T.

"If demand for tickets from verified fans exceeds supply, fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale," the Lakers said.

Single tickets will be sold for $224 or $24.02 and pairs for $224. Buyers will be limited to no more than two tickets.

"Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation," the Lakers said.

The 41-year-old Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Lakers, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash just outside of Los Angeles.

Bryant wore Nos. 8 and 24 for the Lakers while his daughter wore No. 2 for her youth team.

A private funeral was already held for Bryant and his daughter at Pacific View Mortuary & Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, about 50 miles south of Staples Center.