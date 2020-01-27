Kobe Bryant's jerseys illuminated during Grammy Awards

Over the course of a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant established himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history. After his playing days were over, both his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys were retired by the Lakers.

The jerseys shone bright Sunday night during the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, the home of the Lakers.

The jerseys were illuminated inside the venue during the music award show, one of several tributes to the basketball legend throughout the night.

Host Alicia Keys honored Bryant at the beginning of the telecast, telling the audience they were “literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.” An image of Bryant was displayed on a screen as she spoke.

Alicia Keys honored Kobe Bryant during the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. ROBYN BECK / AFP - Getty Images

She also teamed up with Boyz II Men for a performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye.”

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died earlier Sunday in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area. As many as seven other people may have also been killed, according to authorities.