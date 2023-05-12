All the celebrities who have shown their support for the 2023 writers’ strike

The writers' strike has ground Hollywood to a halt — and has garnered Hollywood's support.

On May 2, Writer's Guild of America (WGA) launched a strike, with demands including higher pay and a stable pay structure, per a list of WGA proposals.

The strike caused the immediate stoppage of production on late night shows and other shows. In addition, WGA members have been picketing outside film sets, studios and offices on both coasts.

Celebrities and public figures have also come out to publicly support the writers. Jay Leno brought donuts, Larry David sent bagels, and Imagine Dragons put on a surprise performance.

Here are a few of the notable names who spoke out on behalf of the 11,000 film, television, news, radio and online writers who are part of WGA.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a photo of him giving donuts to Mandy Patinkin at a picket line on his Instagram Story.

Larry David

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star and creator, along with writer Jeff Schaffer, sent a Yeastie Boys Bagel truck to the picket line with this attached sign: “We knew those writers meant business when that damn bagel truck showed up” — Jack L. Warner, 1937 — in Solidarity, Larry David and Jeff Schaffer, per writer Liz Ellis' Instagram post.

Mandy Patinkin

The star of the stage and screen wrote on Instagram, “Writers are asking for fairness: when the studios invest millions into producing a certain film or series, they can find it in their budgets to pay writers for the value they create. This is not rocket science. Do the right things."

Tina Fey and Fred Armisen

The SNL alums were seen picketing outside Silvercup Studios in New York City, per Deadline.

Seth Myers

The day before the strike was launched, Seth Myers used his late night platform to explain why he was supporting the effort. “I feel very strongly that what the writers are asking for is not unreasonable,” he said.

Jimmy Fallon

“I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, I support them all the way,” Jimmy Fallon told Variety when asked about the strike at the Met Gala on May 1.

Jay Leno

Jay Leno stopped by with donuts for writers Los Angeles.

John Mulaney

The comedian and former head SNL writer canceled a Netflix event in support of the strike.

Wanda Sykes

Comedian Wanda Sykes posted a photo of herself striking on Twitter, writing “Here we go again! #wgastrong”

Bob Odenkirk

"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk posted a picture of himself on Twitter with the caption, "Let's do this."

Pete Davidson

SNL star Pete Davidson brought pizza to people picketing in Brooklyn. “Gotta support the writers man,” he said in a video captured and posted on Twitter. “No shows without the writers.”

Niecy Nash Betts

“I’m an actor who is in support of writers getting a fair contract,” Niecy Nash Betts said in a video posted by SAG-AFTRA. The star also had a sign that read “This outfit makes me look good, but writers make me sound better!”

Nathan Fillion

“The Rookie” actor Nathan Fillion marched at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson was asked about the strike at the Met Gala.

“I’m a member of WGA” she told the Associated Press, “and support WGA, and them getting — we, us — getting what we need.”

Ashley Nicole Black

Writer and star of "A Black Lady Sketch Show" Ashley Nicole Black posted her photos from the picket line on Instagram. “Day 2 of the strike with the Writers Rooms of Shrinking and Bless this Mess!”

Drew Barrymore

The actress and host of “The Drew Barrymore Show” made headlines when she announced she would no longer be hosting the MTV Movie & TV awards.

Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer posted a photo from the picket line, writing, “We are here for the fight.”

Robin Thede

“Another day another sign.” wrote comedian and actress Robin Thede in an Instagram caption. “This fight is only beginning and it’s about MUCH more than residuals and AI (both crucial!)”

Samira Wiley and Charlie Barnett

Actors Samira Wiley and Charlie Barnett spoke about why they were striking in a video. “My house is a two union household,” said Wiley, who is married to writer Lauren Morelli. “SAG and WGA — so I’m out here for my wife.”

John Leguizamo

“On the picket line!” actor John Leguizamo posted a photo of himself showing support on his Instagram Story.

Lisa Ann Walter

“Somebody is making money, and all that the WGA is asking for is a tiny percentage,” said "Abbott Elementary" actress Lisa Ann Walter.

Tom Morello

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello played an impromptu acoustic set of the Woody Guthrie classic, “This Land Is Your Land,” to a crowd singing along.

Imagine Dragons

Two members of Imagine Dragons also performed a surprise acoustic set, with frontman Dan Reynolds standing on a bench singing “Radioactive” alongside his bandmate.

Yvette Nicole Brown

“Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown, representing the Screen Actors Guild, encouraged other members to join the picket lines. “What they’re fighting for, we’ll be fighting for soon.” SAG-AFTRA contract negotiations are set to begin June 7.

Nick Kroll and Adam Scott

Comedian and “Big Mouth” creator Nick Kroll took a selfie with “Severance” star Adam Scott while supporting the WGA, posting to his Instagram Story.

Amber Ruffin and Michelle Buteau

Comedian Michelle Buteau and Amber Ruffin, host of "The Amber Ruffin Show," posed for a photo while at the picket lines.

Dermot Mulroney

Longtime actor and SAG member Dermot Mulroney joined the picket lines, telling Deadline he’s supporting because “you can hardly make a living anymore.”

Mark Hamill

“I stand with @WGAWest and @WGAEast and fully support them in their strike. 'If it ain’t on the page, it ain’t on the stage.” #WGAStrong,'” wrote "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill on Twitter.

Amanda Seyfried

Actress Amanda Seyfried showed her support for the WGA at the Met Gala. “Everything changed with streaming, and everybody needs to be compensated for their work," she told Variety.

Melanie Lynskey

“I stand with the WGA members voting to strike!” wrote the "Yellowjackets" star on Twitter. "The main thing any of us have to go on when choosing a project is the quality of the script. It’s everything. There is no industry without writers. They deserve to be able to make a living!

Bill Nye

TV host and iconic “Science Guy” Bill Nye joined a group of union members to show his support.

Timothy Simons

“Veep” star Timothy Simons was blunt about his support for the WGA, telling Deadline, “I’ve never said a funny thing without a writer.”

Jennifer Coolidge

“White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge used her MTV Movie & TV Awards acceptance speech to show her support for the strike. “As a proud member of SAG, I stand with you here tonight side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA, that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere," she said.

Edie Falco

“The Sopranos” and “Nurse Jackie” came out to show her support at a picket line.

Rob Lowe

“I'm in solidarity with so many people," actor Rob Lowe told Deadline while picketing outside the Paramount lot in Los Angeles, naming Mike Schur and his son John Owen Lowe. "We’re only as good as the writing we get.”

Boots Riley

“Sorry To Bother You” director Boots Riley showed his support as a member of the Director's Guild of America, posted a message on Twitter.