Drew Barrymore steps down as host of MTV Movie & TV Awards days before ceremony

Drew Barrymore is stepping away as host of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards as a show of solidarity with the Writers Guild of America, which is currently on strike.

Earlier this week, the WGA called on television and film writers to back away from their keyboards and head to the picket line after contract negotiations with studios and streamers broke down.

Barrymore, who was set to helm the awards show May 7, is now signaling her support with her decision to no longer host.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” the actor and talk show host said in a statement to NBC News. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation.

“And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me,” her statement added. “I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with.”

Despite stepping away from her role this year, Barrymore says she is committed to hosting the show in 2024.

“I can’t wait to be a part of this next year when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive,” she said.

A spokesperson for MTV previously confirmed to NBC News that Barrymore would step down as host for this year's ceremony but will return to host in 2024.

MTV Movie & TV Awards executive producer Bruce Gillmer told Variety, “Drew, without question, she’s been incredible. It’s hard to imagine that we’ve ever had a better experience with a host."

Gillmer added, "When this all reared its head, we started to prepare for what could be. She is, not surprisingly, standing in solidarity with the writers, which we have full respect for. She has our full support.”

With an increasing number of members of the entertainment industry continuing to show support for the writers' strike, Gillmer explained the programming for the ceremony is still evolving.

“We still have a live performance. We still have the award sequences, although those are the elements that are very unpredictable — because clearly we don’t know which talent will feel comfortable,” he explained. “A lot of them won’t.”

The show had previously announced appearances by Tiffany Haddish, Ayo Edebiri, Havana Rose Liu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gal Gadot, Rodrigo Santoro and Sarah Michelle Gellar, among others.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards is set to air live May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar.