After the devastating tornado that ripped through Nashville and central Tennessee on Tuesday, volunteers immediately began looking for ways to help. However, no one expected one of those helpers to be a 3-year-old on a tricycle!

Friday, Susan Stout Dyer posted a photo of her grandson, Dax, riding his trike through her devastated neighborhood of Cookeville, Tennessee. Apparently, the little man was on a mission to rebuild his neighborhood.

"My grandson Dax, in our subdivision," she captioned the photo of the little boy in a green dinosaur t-shirt on his red trike. "He told me 'he had to come work to help his neighbors with their broken houses.' He said that’s what God wants us to do ... what you can’t see, he has his hammer and tools on the back of his trike!"

Dax looks at the damage after the tornado Tuesday. Susan Stout Dyer / WBIR

Dyer lives in Prosperity Point in Cookeville, one of the areas affected by the tornado that killed at least 24 people, destroyed homes and buildings and caused major power outages across the state. There has been an outpouring of support for the tornado victims including help from celebrities, and members of the music community urging people to donate. But no one could have imagined such a small boy would try to make his own impact in the aftermath.

"God Bless you Dax for having such a compassionate heart!! So precious and may God Bless you all in Tennessee," posted one person after viewing the heartwarming photo.

"You are such an awesome young man. Thank you for helping others!!" wrote another commentator.

Dax on his tricycle in his family's neighborhood in Cookeville. Susan Stout Dyer / WBIR

"Out of the mouth of Babes!" wrote another person. "I Love how he thinks at such a young age! You are so Blessed as a grandma to have him as your grandson. God is speaking to him and he is listening."

Earlier this week, Gov. Bill Lee addressed the residents of Tennessee saying, "In the worst of circumstances the best of people comes out, and that’s what we’re seeing here in Tennessee."

Apparently, Dax got the memo and is proving that even in the worst of times, there is always hope!