Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief efforts

Taylor Swift is doing her part to help fellow Nashville residents after a deadly tornado ripped across Music City and other parts of central Tennessee on Tuesday.

Swift, 30, donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, a rep for the singer confirmed to TODAY.

"Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me," the Grammy winner wrote in her Instagram story on Thursday.

The tornado killed at least 24 people, according to officials, with others suffering injuries. The severe weather damaged dozens of homes and buildings and left tens of thousands of households and businesses without power.

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

It's not the first time Swift, who moved to Nashville when she was 14, has opened her wallet to help victims of a natural disaster in Tennessee. After the 2010 flood in Nashville, the generous singer donated $500,000 to relief efforts and created the Taylor Swift Charitable Fund.

Reese Witherspoon, Reba McEntire and other Nashville-based celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to send their support to those affected by the tornado.

Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night’s tornado. 🙏🏻I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe. 💔 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 3, 2020

"I'm just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe," wrote Oscar winner Witherspoon.

My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night. Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart… https://t.co/S6dpfGfgg1 — Reba (@reba) March 3, 2020

"My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night," wrote country queen McEntire. "Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart hurts for Nashville this morning."