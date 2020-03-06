Kelly Clarkson makes tearful plea to help Nashville tornado victims

The music community is coming together to help rebuild Music City.

Kelly Clarkson was joined by Shania Twain and Billy Ray Cyrus on her daytime talk show Thursday to ask for donations to help clean up their beloved city of Nashville, which was left reeling by a devastating tornado that struck earlier this week.

As footage of the destruction aired, Cyrus revealed he'd been in Nashville on Wednesday, just hours before the tornado touched down overnight.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“The people in Nashville are strong, they’ll get back up, that’s what people in Nashville do,” Cyrus said, sharing how, early in the day, he'd spotted a church sign that moved him. It said, “Faith is a verb.”

“I took a picture of it, not knowing how much faith was going to be called on alter that night,” he explained.

Twain added that Nashville isn’t just about country music — it’s a “crossroads of every genre” she said, getting teary-eyed.

Clarkson added, “I know they’re just faces to a lot of people on the news, but we know a lot of these people, these people are our neighbors. It’s our music community.”

Clarkson asked viewers to donate to the Red Cross at the end of her show.

Taylor Swift also made a $1 million donation to help with the relief efforts, and she also contributed to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The tornado killed at least 24 people, according to officials, with others suffering injuries. The severe weather damaged dozens of homes and buildings and left tens of thousands of households and businesses without power.