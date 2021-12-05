After Bob Dole passed away Sunday morning at the age of 98, politicians from both parties remembered him as a lawmaker, war hero and generous friend.

Dole served in Congress for decades after recovering from severe injuries in World War II. He was the Republican presidential candidate in 1996 and earned a Congressional Gold Medal in 2018. Dole championed causes such as reforming the federal food stamp program and raising awareness of disabilities.

Dole's family honored him in an emotional statement that was shared with TODAY.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love over the last year, it continues to sustain us as we grieve the loss of the precious man we knew as husband and father," said the family. "Bob Dole was never only ours – we shared him with Americans from every walk of life and every political persuasion. He dedicated his life to serving you, and so it is heartwarming that so many honor him at his passing."

"America has lost one of its heroes; our family has lost its rock," continued the statement. "We will smile as we recall his gifted sense of humor. We will take comfort from the extraordinary moments of our lifetimes together."

The politician is survived by his second wife, Elizabeth Dole, and his daughter Robin Dole, who he shares with first wife Phyllis Holden. Holden passed away in 2008.

The family took a moment to acknowledge Dole's path from his humble beginnings in Kansas to becoming one of the leading voices of the Republican Party.

"Bob Dole never forgot where he came from. He embodied the integrity, humor, compassion and unbounded work ethic of the wide open plains of his youth," said the statement. "He was a powerful voice for pragmatic conservatism, and it was that unique Kansan combination of attributes and values that made him such a giant of the Senate."

Dole's family ended their statement by saying that their grief was "softened" by their "gratitude for having shared in so vibrant a life."

"May God receive His son home with love and the most important phrase of all time, “Well done, good and faithful servant," wrote the family.

After Dole's death was announced, other notable statements poured in from figures including President Joe Biden and TODAY's Savannah Guthrie.

Biden issued a statement calling Dole and his wife "great friends" who he and his wife Jill Biden had bene close to for over a century. Biden said that shortly after being sworn in as president, he spoke with Dole, who had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer.

"I was there to offer the same support, love, and encouragement that they showed me and Jill when our son Beau battled cancer ... Like all true friendships, regardless of how much time has passed, we picked up right where we left off, as though it were only yesterday that we were sharing a laugh in the Senate dining room or debating the great issues of the day, often against each other, on the Senate floor," Biden wrote in a statement obtained by TODAY.

"This work, for Bob, was about more than passing laws. It was written on his heart. Bob was an American statesman like few in our history. A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves," the Biden statement continued. "I will miss my friend."

In a Twitter thread, former Vice President Mike Pence called Dole a "truly great man who lived an extraordinary life of service to America."

His courageous service in World War II, his heroic recovery, his service in the House and in the Senate where he served as Majority Leader and his service on two national tickets, including as Republican nominee for President in 1996… — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 5, 2021

Bob Dole’s legacy is a legacy of service and Karen and I send our deepest sympathies and prayers to his beloved wife Elizabeth, the entire Dole family and all who loved and admired this true American hero from Kansas. God Bless Bob Dole. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 5, 2021

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, who interviewed Dole on several occasions, posted a sweet message alongside a photo of Dole and his wife.

In loving memory of Senator Bob Dole.



My heart mourns the loss of this good and great man. But my spirit rejoices that he is now at home in eternal peace. I am filled with gratitude for the privilege of knowing him. pic.twitter.com/RsoN4jMGvI — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) December 5, 2021

"In loving memory of Senator Bob Dole," Guthrie wrote. "My heart mourns the loss of this good and great man. But my spirit rejoices that he is now at home in eternal peace. I am filled with gratitude for the privilege of knowing him."

Democratic senator Patrick Leahy called Dole a "giant of the Senate" and said that Dole featured in some of his fondest memories.

Comments Of Senator Patrick Leahy About The Passing Of Senator Bob Dole pic.twitter.com/9l7vInWb5r — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) December 5, 2021

Mitt Romney, a former presidential candidate and Republican senator, said in a tweet that he and his wife would be praying for Dole's family.

When I think of the greatest generation, I think of Senator Bob Dole—a man who dedicated his life to serving our country. Rest In Peace, my friend. Ann and I will be praying for Elizabeth, their family, and loved ones. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 5, 2021

Cindy McCain, widow of the late war hero John McCain, wrote on Instagram that there "are few Americans" she and her husband "admired more than" Dole, praising his dignity and decades of service.

In an earlier statement, Dole's family said that "details about memorial events" would be shared at a later date.

According to a tweet from a spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, flags at the U.S. Capitol will be flown at half-staff in Dole's honor.

Related: