Earlier this week, Bethenny Frankel promised to provide aid to those affected in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 storm that left the chain of islands in devastation after it made landfall there.

The former "Real Housewives of New York" star took to Instagram to share her plans with her fans and followers.

"Gearing up for our first #BStrong missions to provide aide in response to #HurricaneDorian," Frankel wrote in reference to her disaster relief organization. "We will be providing crucial supplies, immediate medical support, and helping to evacuate those who weren’t able to leave their homes before the storm. #thisisacrisis"

She continued, "The damage is incomprehensible, and thanks to you, our warehouse is filling up and we are working to send 2k lbs of relief to Sandy Point in South Abacos, Florida tomorrow."

"This is not the boy(or skinnygirl) who cried wolf, this is a wolf," Frankel added.

Now, the 48-year old reality star and entrepreneur is on the ground there and is providing her followers with a glimpse into the harrowing circumstances residents of the Bahamas are enduring.

On Friday, Frankel shared a carousal of photos, alongside the caption, “I’m on the ground with #BStrong in the Bahamas addressing the fallout of #HurricaneDorian because #thisisacrisis."

In the pictures, Frankel can be seen amidst the wreck and ruin of houses that were destroyed by the category 5 hurricane. In her Instagram stories, Frankel can be seen speaking with locals about their experiences and providing assistance to those in need.

“THANK YOU for your continued support — please keep donating at the link in my bio!” she added.

This isn't the first time the housewife has helped those in need after a disaster.

In 2017, she visited Mexico to aid victims of the devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake. One week later, she traveled to Puerto Rico during the aftermath of Hurricane Maria to give resources to residents there.

Last month, it was announced that Frankel would not be returning to "The Real Housewives of New York," the franchise that made the "Skinnygirl" founder famous.

"I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here," she wrote in a post after news broke of her departure. "You helped me to get here. I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles. You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own. You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired by and learned from you."