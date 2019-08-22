It's the end of an era — again!

"Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel has announced that she's leaving the series behind for the second time since it launched in 2008.

The fan favorite took to Instagram to confirm the news shortly after buzz about her exit began.

"I wanted to take a moment to write a personal note to you. I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything," she wrote in a message to loyal viewers. "You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held."

But all of that has changed since the early days. Since then she's become a mother, an author and a successful entrepreneur.

"I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here," she continued in the post that featured a photo of her from the show's title sequence. "You helped me to get here. I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles. You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own. You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired by and learned from you."

The 48-year-old then offered some words of inspiration for her fans.

"GO for it. Whatever it is," she insisted. "Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it’s yours for the taking."

Frankel first left the series in 2010, after the third season, and went on to pursue a reality TV career without the co-stars she so often clashed with. She starred in "Bethenny" and "Bethenny Ever After" before returning to "The Real Housewives" in 2015.

Newest "Housewife" Barbara Kavovit shared her sadness about the news, as well as a few kind words for Frankel.

"Bethenny played such a huge role on RHONY over the years and I’m sad to see her leave the show," she said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "That being said, she excels at all that she does and I’m excited to see what the future holds for her."

But Ramona Singer, who's been on the show since its inception, shared a sense of disappointment about it all. She told People that while she "respects the fact that Bethenny has decided to go on with other endeavors," she wishes that she and their co-stars had been given a heads up.

"I’m only disappointed that Bethenny did not inform her co-stars that she’s not coming back to the show," Singer said. "When she left in season 4, we found out through the press she was doing her spinoff, 'Bethenny Getting Married.' She was upset we never congratulated her, but we were upset she never told us! And that’s how we feel now. There is a camaraderie among us as a cast. Love us, hate us, not like us — we are a team. To hear this from the press and not through her is upsetting."

Singer added that the show will absolutely go on without Frankel.

"The show’s a machine and it will continue on," she said bluntly. "We’re all just a cog in the wheel. No one is irreplaceable."

As for Frankel, while she won't be around for season twelve of the series, which kicks off next year, in her post she stressed, "You haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come."