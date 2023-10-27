Hoda and Jenna recall the times they were shushed on planes

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are bonding over a couple of uncomfortable moments they've experienced on airplanes.

On the Oct. 27 episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, they both recalled a time when they were shushed on a plane and said it felt very embarrassing.

Jenna said it happened to her on a flight she took during the day with her 10-year-old daughter, Mila.

"I was on a flight and I was talking to Mila and the woman in front of me turned around and shushed me," Jenna said.

"Why?" Hoda asked.

"Because I guess I was being loud. I don't know the power of my voice," Jenna replied.

Jenna then explained that she was simply having a conversation with her daughter about her new class in school and who her new teacher was.

At that point, Hoda decided to share her own story about being shushed on a plane.

"One time, I was chewing gum. I guess I was loud on the plane and I was lost in my music, and this lady goes, 'Excuse me.' I go, 'Yes.' She goes, 'Your chewing is really loud,'" Hoda said.

"I felt like I was called out in class," Hoda added. "I mean, I'm a grown woman and I was humiliated."

Jenna said she knew the feeling. The "Love Comes First" author said it felt like she was "in trouble" when she got shushed on her flight.

Hoda and Jenna started talking about their experiences on planes after they shared their opinions about a new boarding process that United Airlines started implementing on Oct. 26.

This new approach is supposed to shave off two minutes of boarding time by allowing window seat customers in economy class to be seated first before their fellow passengers in the middle and aisle seats.

"If we can get two minutes back on this flight, and two minutes back on the next flight, we’re going to help especially those customers traveling later in the day to be closer on time," Linda Jojo, United’s chief customer service officer, said on TODAY this week.