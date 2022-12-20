The holiday gift from a teacher that changed my life

“It would be my gift to you,” my first viola teacher said to my mother when she offered to teach me weekly lessons for free. I don’t know what prompted Mrs. Milliken’s suggestion. The camaraderie among the teachers at the public elementary school where Mrs. Milliken taught orchestra and my mother taught fifth grade meant that teachers always looked out for each other and knew each others’ children by name. Mrs. Milliken knew I had been playing viola for two years in my school orchestra. But the generosity of Mrs. Milliken’s gift hinted at something deeper than just politeness. Maybe it was the wig on my mother’s head, freshly bald from chemotherapy, that made her want to reach out. Maybe it was the way I dug through the recycling bins in the orchestra room at my junior high after school, hungry for extra music to practice in the days before sheet music could be downloaded online. What neither Mrs. Milliken or I could know at the time was that her gift would forever alter the course of my life.

My first lesson took place after school in a storage room at the elementary school where Mrs. Milliken taught. I was so excited that I rushed past my mother’s classroom without even dropping off my backpack as soon as I arrived at the school. At 13 years old, I was taller than Mrs. Milliken, but her presence seemed to fill the room. Her short black hair framed a full face of makeup. She favored suit jackets with shoulder pads and always dressed like she’d just stepped gracefully out of a vintage fashion magazine. Full of energy, she seemed capable of anything except sitting still. My eyes widened when she placed a thick stack of sheet music on the music stand in front of me.

The author as a teenager with her viola teacher. Courtesy Meghan Beaudry

“I’m sure a lot of this is below your level,” Mrs. Milliken said, gesturing with her hands as she spoke.

I stared at the inscrutable mess of black lines and dots on the top page of music. It was by far the most difficult piece I’d seen since I’d started playing the viola two years earlier. Sensing my nervousness, Mrs. Milliken smiled gently. Then she began to explain, note by note, until the squiggles on the page finally made sense.

Mrs. Milliken and I met once a week in the storage room for over two years. Our half-hour lessons stretched into hour lessons, then hour-and-a-half lessons. She taught with a sharp eye for technique, insisting on a perfect bow hold, good posture and flawless intonation. I practiced every day to meet her high standards, which propelled me to the top of my orchestra class, to the top of my school and eventually to the top of my region. Mrs. Milliken celebrated with joy when I achieved my goals. She came to every Region Orchestra concert I performed in, showering me with flowers and cards when I stepped off stage. She was as generous with her words of encouragement as she was with her time. “I’m proud of you,” she said so many times over the years, until her words began to imprint themselves in my mind.