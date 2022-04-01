This is what it’s like to have aphasia and struggle to find the words

When I read the news about actor Bruce Willis’ diagnosis, a word I hadn’t seen in years leapt off the screen: aphasia, a loss of ability to understand words or verbally express yourself. A picture of myself eight years ago flashed through my mind. I was sitting in a wheelchair in my doctor’s office, desperate to explain my symptoms but unable to find the words.

I have lupus, an autoimmune disease. When many people think of brain injuries, they think of traumatic brain injuries such as concussions or falls from high distances, but there are also non-traumatic brain injuries that occur after strokes, infections or lack of oxygen, for example. That’s what I had. My own immune system attacked my brain because it misidentified it as invading germs. The danger was always inside me, lurking just under my scalp.

I became severely ill one day after I stood up at the end of my workday and realized I had forgotten how to walk. Over the next month, my brain would become inflamed, robbing me of many memories, changing my personality and destroying my balance and motor skills. But the ability brain inflammation stole from me that I missed the most was my verbal skills.

Before my illness, my mind brimmed with words: running commentary on the cars in front of me on the highway, additions to my to-do list or emails that I composed in my head before sending. Aphasia ripped these strings of nouns and verbs from my brain, leaving an eerie silence.