I asked the universe for a sign that he was the right guy. Then I got one

In my last relationship, I lost myself. Worse, actually: I began to hate myself. After years of being verbally berated and criticized by a man who believed “clean” was the highest compliment a person could receive, I thought I was more a bundle of flaws than a person. His favorite refrain was that no one but him could ever love me. For years, I believed him. Being single, I realized he was wrong: I could love me.

When I met Dave three years later, I’d done the work to heal — which involved, in no particular order, journaling to remember my own voice, speaking to friends and family to process what happened, reading romance novels for their examples of healthy love, and letting loose for better (and for worse). I even tapped into my spiritual side — pulling tarot cards, meditating and taking every cardinal that flew by as a sign that I was on the right path in life. I was finally at a place where I felt whole and accepted myself for who I was. A relationship, I feared, would rob me of the peace and contentment I’d found. Single was synonymous with safe.

Perhaps that explains why, at every turn, I tried to find reasons to ditch Dave. Sabotaging this relationship was ironic, considering earlier that year, I had written a list of 28 qualities I would like to find in a partner, and he had them all — including some of the more specific ones that I had put down on a whim (long hair, many siblings, a pro at making breakfast).

Dave also had qualities I wasn’t imaginative enough to dream up. He was an excellent storyteller who conducted himself in a way that gave him excellent stories to tell. He told deadpan jokes you only caught if you were paying attention. He specialized in a kind of soul-seeing, soul-melting stare that the actors in “Bridgerton” could learn from.

Dave and I were also precisely the same kind of weird. On our first date, we both walked to the bar Dave suggested, even though each of us had separately Googled the hours before the date and learned it was closed in the evenings. But instead of texting to make other plans, we decided to see how the other person would handle the situation. Would Dave be calm, despite learning the place he’d chosen was a dud? Would I be flexible, he wondered? Weeks later, we learned about this shared approach and couldn’t stop marveling. Only we would do that, and we had found each other.

Still, our obvious connection wasn’t enough to keep me from wanting to run. I collected a running list of our differences, which would justify my eventual flight, and constantly updated my tallies of pros and cons.

So I went on the date. The other guy was perfectly nice: enthusiastic, charming, asked thoughtful questions. He checked the boxes I said I wanted. But sitting across from the other guy at a wine bar, I knew I wouldn’t come home smiling, like my roommate said I did after my first date with Dave. I went to the bathroom, looked at myself in the mirror, and teared up as an epiphany washed over me: Face it. You like Dave.

I needed a sign. At the end of the date, as the guy droned on about his investments while I chewed on a brownie, I asked for one. Looking up at jumbo-sized Christmas stars hanging from the ceiling, I put in my request with the universe’s mysterious forces. “Universe,” I thought, “If I’m supposed to be with Dave, send me a Bernese mountain dog on my way home. It can even be a Bernadoodle.” Over and over, I repeated it like a mantra: Send me a Berner before I get home.

At 11:00 p.m., I left the date believing two paradoxical things to be true: If I didn’t get the sign, I would still pursue what I had with Dave — and that I would get the sign.

I got on the subway and grabbed a seat nearest to the sliding doors. At the next station, my heart stopped. A large dog with curly hair and the coloring of a Bernese mountain dog walked through the door directly next to me.

A laugh began to build, but I stopped myself from rejoicing. A journalist, I needed to fact-check my instinct, even if it entailed breaking the cardinal rule of the subway: minding your own business. “What kind of dog do you have?” I asked, turning to the man. He replied that his dog, Theo, was a Bernadoodle, but had extra curly hair (not unlike my own).

A Bernadoodle. The smile began in my belly, a full-on yellow feeling. Then, I saw something that took my breath away. Around Theo’s neck was an evil eye charm, similar to the necklace that I wear every day. The universe seemed to be abandoning subtlety. If you don’t take this as a sign, it said, then you’re a hopeless case. It spoke, and I listened.