A year after accidental invite, grandma and teen share Thanksgiving again

In one Arizona city, an accidental text message has led to a beautiful friendship.

Last year, Wanda Dench texted an invite to Thanksgiving dinner to a young man she didn't know, mistakenly thinking she was messaging her grandson. Surprisingly, the stranger responded: He said he didn't know Dench, but would come to dinner if the invite was still on the table. He did, and the pair became fast friends.

This year, they did it all again. Jamal Hinton, 18, joined Dench and her family at her home last week in Mesa, Arizona, for their second Thanksgiving together, and the start of what appears to be a new tradition.

"My husband and I were really happy he came," Dench told CNN. "It was more low-key and quiet. We reminisced and talked about last year, how it was such a whirlwind. I learned a lot about the internet I never knew."

Hinton brought his girlfriend and a homemade pumpkin pie, she said.

Last year, their story went viral after Hinton shared screenshots of their text message conversation online. When he jokingly asked if he could still come to dinner, Dench responded in the best way possible: "Of course you can. That's what grandmas do ... feed everyone."

And since the pair hit it off last year, Dench decided to invite him again this year.

"I reached out to him about a month before and said, 'Thanksgiving is at my house again, I'd really love it if you would come,'" Dench told CNN. "He has family that's close by, and I understood if he couldn't. But he did spend half of Thanksgiving with them and the other half with us."

Hinton told the outlet he had a good time.

Hinton and Dench had kept in touch the past year over text messages.

Hinton, who graduated from high school this year, wants to go to college and law school and become a sports agent, and Dench offers him career advice when she can, according to CNN.

"One thing that I believe and have always said is that there are no accidents," Dench said. "And I can say I'm very blessed for something like this to happen and it turned out to be so positive and such a great thing."