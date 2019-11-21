Thanksgiving, Martha-style: Turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie

Martha Stewart is joining TODAY to work her culinary magic on Thanksgiving dinner. She's sharing her top turkey tips and a few of her favorite holiday recipes. First, she's showing us how to make the perfect roast turkey, then deliciously fluffy mashed potatoes and an impressive spiced pumpkin pie with a phyllo dough crust.

Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

Martha's Turkey Tips

Cheese Cloth Blanket

Cook your turkey covered with cheese cloth soaked in butter and wine to keep moist. This easy technique even lets you skip bringing the bird.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Spatchcocking

Keep your oven available and cut down on cook time by spatchcocking the turkey. The meat will cook more quickly and evenly.

This recipe yields a plump and regal turkey, with crisp, golden-brown skin and an aroma to match.

This delicious recipe for mashed potatoes enriched with cream cheese came from Martha's mother, Mrs. Kostyra (aka "Big Martha").

Try this deep-dish pumpkin pie when you need to please both traditional and modern palates at the Thanksgiving table. Adding Chinese five-spice powder to the filling may seem unorthodox, but two of its components (cinnamon and clove) can already be found in standard pumpkin-pie spice. The dramatic crust is delightfully easy to create. Just brush butter onto sheets of store-bought phyllo and layer them at different angles in the pan. Finish with freshly whipped cream, and you'll have one mighty fine, crowd-pleasing dessert.

If you like those great Thanksgiving recipes, you should also try these: