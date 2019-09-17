Here’s your big chance to finally live like a member of the aristocratic Crawley family — well, at least for one night.
Airbnb has just announced an exciting opportunity for an exclusive overnight stay in Hampshire, England, at Highclere Castle, which goes by "Downton Abbey" in the PBS show and upcoming movie.
On Oct. 1 at 7 a.m. ET, one lucky person will be able to book a one-night stay on Tuesday, Nov. 26 for two people at the castle.
The reservation will cost £150 (about $186) and includes an extravagant traditional dinner in Highclere Castle’s iconic state dining room with hosts the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon.
According to a press release issued to TODAY Home, guests will be treated like royalty during their stay, even being waited on by the castle’s very own butler. After dinner, you’ll enjoy coffee in the library before retiring to one of the bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom and views of over 1,000 acres of rolling parkland. Sounds magical!
The next day will consist of a lavish breakfast and a private tour of the grounds. According to Airbnb, the castle is 100,000 square feet and has a total of 300 rooms. So there should be lots to see!
In the press release, Lady Carnarvon expressed her excitement about sharing her home with the lucky visitors. “Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history,” she said. “I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests.”
Of course, there are a few house rules listed to ensure things stay proper. They include, “No smoking,” “Cocktail dress is de rigueur for dinner,” and “Gossip restricted to downstairs quarters only.”
The castle can also be seen in the trailer for the movie “Downton Abbey,” which hits theaters Sept. 20. The film, which is set in 1927, finds the family and their servants frantically preparing for a visit from the king and queen.
We can only imagine the Airbnb hosts for this stay will be similarly bustling around to give the lucky guests the same royal treatment.
Find more details about booking your stay at the "Downton Abbey" castle here.