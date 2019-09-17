Here’s your big chance to finally live like a member of the aristocratic Crawley family — well, at least for one night.

Airbnb has just announced an exciting opportunity for an exclusive overnight stay in Hampshire, England, at Highclere Castle, which goes by "Downton Abbey" in the PBS show and upcoming movie.

You are cordially invited to stay overnight at the "Downton Abbey" castle! Courtesy of Airbnb

On Oct. 1 at 7 a.m. ET, one lucky person will be able to book a one-night stay on Tuesday, Nov. 26 for two people at the castle.

The reservation will cost £150 (about $186) and includes an extravagant traditional dinner in Highclere Castle’s iconic state dining room with hosts the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon.