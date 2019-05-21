Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 21, 2019, 12:07 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

The first full-length trailer for the new "Downton Abbey" movie is finally here!

Fans of the British historical period drama will thrill to once again see Lady Mary and her family members bustling about in the Crawley castle. Now we get to follow along as they adjust to life in a new era.

The movie, set in 1927 — about a year and a half after events in the television finale — finds the aristocratic clan surprised by news that the king and queen of England will visit Downton. The castle's servants quickly begin preparing for the royals' arrival.

The "Downton Abbey" movie brings back Laura Carmichael as Lady Hexham, Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess of Grantham, Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham, Allen Leech as Tom Branson and Elizabeth McGovern as Lady Grantham.

It also finds Lady Mary — whose hair is now in a sleek new modern bob — appealing to longtime butler Charles Carson (Jim Carter) to return to the family estate. Before long, he's seen strolling up the estate's long, familiar pathway.

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski previously said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen next September.”

Lady Mary Talbot shares a dance with her race-car driver husband Henry Talbot. Focus Features

The movie was written by series creator Julian Fellowes and directed by Brian Percival, whose films credits include "The Book Thief" and "About a Girl." He's also helmed six episodes of "Downton Abbey," including the two-hour series finale back in 2015.

"Downton Abbey" hits theaters on Sept. 20. Watch the trailer in the video above!