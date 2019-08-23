The British singer-songwriter, who was close friends with Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, said in a recent tweet that he and husband David Furnish offered the home to the royals. “After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home,” he wrote.

Harry and Meghan received criticism for this vacation with some accusing the climate advocates of hypocrisy for taking a private jet to get there. But John quickly came to their defense.

“To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight,” John wrote on Twitter. "To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with Archie in May. Dominic Lipinski / Reuters

The estate, which John refers to as “the summer house,” looks like quite the place to retreat.

The pool area is surrounded by cozy chairs to lounge on and a backdrop of flowering vines against the home’s cheery yellow exterior. Egyptian Deco statues of the four seasons also decorate the outdoor space.

Inside, the decor is mostly white — “like an empty canvas before the artist applies paint,” a vibe John had specifically asked for, according to the feature in Architectural Digest.

The tower room has the most amazing views! (C) Scott Frances/OTTO

A tower room that overlooks the Mediterranean features sofas covered in a crisp, white fabric. Soft, white curtains adorn the oversized windows, and a modern light fixture hangs above.

In the dining room, the chairs have eight sets of slipcovers that coordinate with 14 sets of china for special occasions.

There’s also plenty of gorgeous art throughout the home, including an Andy Warhol painting hanging above the bed in the master bedroom.

Seems like a perfect place to vacation!