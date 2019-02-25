Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 25, 2019, 9:47 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Elton John's Oscar party guests got a sweet surprise this year when the legendary musician performed a song with British actor Taron Egerton.

The 71-year-old singer invited Egerton — who plays John in the upcoming biopic "Rocketman" — to join him onstage at the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, where the duo performed a moving rendition of John's 1972 hit "Tiny Dancer."

Egerton handled the song's vocals while Sir Elton accompanied him on piano, joining the 29-year-old star on the song's rousing chorus.

Elton John and Taron Egerton performed "Tiny Dancer" together at the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday. Rich Fury / Getty Images

The surprise performance comes three months ahead of the release of "Rocketman," which tells "the uncensored human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years."

The pair's performance comes nearly three months before "Rocketman" hits theaters on May 31. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

The movie's first trailer was released just days ago. Fans can see for themselves how well Egerton nailed the young John's accent, mannerisms and look — including all of John's wildly flamboyant 1970s and '80s stage costumes.

The trailer just may be our first glimpse of a future Academy Award winner. After all, Rami Malek picked up this year's best actor award for portraying late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Who knows? We may be seeing Egerton accept a best actor Oscar a year from now!

"Rocketman" hits theaters May 31.