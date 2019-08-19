Elton John is defending Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry against criticism over their use of a private jet in traveling to John's home for a family vacation in France.

The royal couple, who have been vocal in their support for environmental causes, were criticized for the carbon footprint of using a private jet after the British tabloid The Sun took the "eco-warriors" to task on Saturday regarding their trip with their baby son, Archie.

Elton John is defending friends Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex after they were criticized for the carbon footprint of using a private jet for their vacation in France. NIKLAS HALLE'N / AFP/Getty Images

The legendary musician, who played at Meghan and Harry's wedding last year, wrote that he paid for the jet and insisted that it be made carbon neutral by contributing to the organization Carbon Footprint to offset the emissions of the plane.

I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. pic.twitter.com/WjVRDSMX0z — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

"I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,'' John wrote. "Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death."

John then noted that he and husband David Furnish arranged for the private jet to ensure the family's safety.

After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home,'' he said. "To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.

"To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint,'' he continued.

I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.



Elton — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

The family trip to Nice comes ahead of Archie's first official royal road trip next month, when the family is scheduled to travel to southern Africa for a royal visit. John called on the critics of the couple to back off after setting the record straight about the private jet flight.

"I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis,'' he wrote.