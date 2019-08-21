Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, just gave the world a sneak peek at her new fashion line and a behind-the-scenes look at the adorable way she surprised some real-life working women on set.

The former Meghan Markle is launching a capsule collection of clothes for working women this fall, which will benefit Smart Works, a charity that helps women entering the workplace.

The video, which was posted to the @SussexRoyal Instagram account on Wednesday, was set to the Bill Withers song "Lovely Day." It looks like that was just the sort of day Markle was having.

Markle had a huge smile as she worked on set during the photo shoot and surprised the models. sussexroyal/Instagram

In the video, Markle is seen laughing on set and greeting her surprised models one at a time, as they came up the stairs and were clearly gobsmacked to see the down-to-Earth royal at their photo shoot. Markle also got to work on the set styling the models in between shots and seemed to have a great time joking around with everyone on set.

The Duchess of Sussex hugged a surprised model. sussexroyal/Instagram

Markle kept her look casual, wearing a blue and white-striped collared shirt, skinny jeans and nude heels. The Duchess of Sussex first revealed she had partnered on the collection with her friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, in a letter for the September edition of British Vogue, which she guest-edited.

Markle also helped with directing and styling the models for her new fashion line. sussexroyal/Instagram

"When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes," she wrote. "Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes."

"To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friends, the designer Mischa Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe," Markle said. "Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together."

The collection launches sometime this fall, according to a caption on the Instagram story, and we can not wait to see everything Markle has designed!