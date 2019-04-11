Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 11, 2019, 8:14 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

If you’ve always wanted to live like a "Real Housewife," now’s your chance!

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp (daughter of John Mellencamp) is selling her insanely gorgeous contemporary home in Los Angeles.

Located on the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, the almost 3,000-square-foot property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The house has a Mediterranean-style exterior, but once you step into the front door, you’re transported into a thoroughly modern space.

The 2,918-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

White walls, sleek wooden floors and floor-to-ceiling windows make up the interior space.

The house is perfect for entertaining, which, if you’re a "Real Housewife," you’ll obviously be doing a lot.

In the backyard, you’ll find plenty of areas to lounge around with friends and family — with a sparkling swimming pool at the center of attention.

Imagine the parties you could have out here! Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The pool even has an infinity edge, which is seriously impressive when you catch the breathtaking views of the city below.

It doesn't get much better than this view from the pool! Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

There’s also a koi pond and Zen garden to calm you down — after all, being a reality TV star can be stressful, too.

The backyard has a very Zen vibe. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Mellencamp hasn’t lived in the home for more than a year. She and her husband Edwin Arroyave, along with kids, moved five doors down to a $4.07 million estate. (See the tour of their new home at BravoTV.com!)

"My husband has been stalking it for years because of the view," she explained of the new home in one of the episodes. "And, well, it went on the market, so guess who had to buy it?"

Want to her previous home? It’ll cost you $3.2 million. Or you could just fantasize about living in it by flipping through more pictures at the listing from Rami Atherton of Douglas Elliman.