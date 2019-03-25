Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 25, 2019, 9:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Home sweet home!

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Sonja Morgan is settling into her new Manhattan apartment, and she recently showed off her home in a video for Bravo.

The reality star, 55, shocked "RHONY" fans when she revealed she would be moving out of her famous townhouse. But she seems to be thrilled with her cute, cozy digs, which she shares with her daughter, Quincy.

Morgan began the quick tour with her light and airy kitchen.

The kitchen is “shiny and clean and petite, manageable and modern,” Morgan said.

She also showed off her living room, which has pale pink walls, a white Arhaus sofa and a “very modern and fresh” white rug from Nicole Miller.

The living room has a pink theme.

Then it was on to her cute dining area. She pointed out her “tiny little table that we can just pop up when we’re more than two.”

The cute dining area seems perfect for cozy mother-daughter dinners.

She also made a stop in her bedroom, which she painted in a “fabulous blue from the South that wards off evil spirits.”

She said the bedroom's calming blue walls are perfect for warding off "evil spirits."

Best of all, the apartment is on the 12th floor of a building at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, and it has sweeping city views from the balcony and windows.

Her balcony is perfect for growing plants ... and for catching gorgeous city views.

“I love the balcony,” she said. “As you know, at the townhouse, I had a beautiful garden, and here, I have a slice of life from home. I have my plants, my herbs, my strawberries, mint, basil, everything I need to cook at home.”

Morgan may have moved out of her five-bedroom townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, but it isn’t gone for good. She’s currently renting it out for $32,000 per month, according to Bravo.

Who knows, maybe someday she’ll head back east, but in the meantime she seems to be loving life in her new place and making it her own.

“I’m not finished here, so there will be so much more to see,” she said in the video. “I’m really excited!”