'Real Housewife' star Tamra Judge sold the house that she blames for bad luck

Hopefully this house will bring better luck to the new owners.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge just announced that the home that she feels may have contributed to her recent streak of bad luck is officially sold.

“Looks like we’re moving,” she wrote on Instagram next to a video of her realtor, Shelley Black of Veranda Realty, showing off the gorgeous home she just sold.

The reality star and her husband, Eddie, have been open about their bad luck since moving into the house at the beginning of the year.

"Since we moved in, it's just been one thing after another," she told Bravo Home & Design. "We moved in under construction, which was stressful. Then, our dog got cancer. Then, our guinea pig died. Then, I broke my foot the same day the guinea pig died."