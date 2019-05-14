Want to vacation like the royals? Here’s a good place to start!
Last week, Prince Charles officially opened a luxury bed-and-breakfast, and it’s on the grounds of a Scottish castle.
The Granary Lodge features 10 bedrooms, including two suites, and is now open to the public. It’s located at The Castle of Mey in Caithness, a property Prince Charles' grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, purchased in 1952 and used as a residence.
According to a press release issued to TODAY Home, Her Majesty gifted it with an endowment to The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust in 1996, and these days, it’s a big tourist attraction from May to September — last year the grounds had more than 30,000 visitors.
In an official tweet from the account of the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, they explain that Charles’s charity The Prince’s Foundation worked to create the B&B.
“Our objective for the interior design was to achieve a classic and timeless style that reflects the special affinity between The Castle of Mey and The Queen Mother,” Robert Lovie, director of outreach for The Prince’s Foundation, said in a statement.
“All of the fittings, fabrics and fixtures are of a traditional style in keeping with the interior of the castle itself, and there is a strong Scottish feel that mirrors Her Majesty’s great love for Scotland,” he continued.
The B&B's website states that each morning, guests will receive a “delicious freshly-cooked breakfast with gluten-free and healthy options available.”
The lodge also has communal rooms with cozy furniture and fireplaces where you can relax with others.
And when you’re ready to retire for the evening, you can head to your bedroom, each of which have their own en suite bathroom.
As for things to do in the area, Chris Taylor, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said in a statement that “the North Highlands is an area not only rich in history and culture but one which also boasts a number of distilleries and castles."
He continued, "It also has amazing wildlife and breathtaking scenery at various locations, including Dunnet Head and Duncansby Head, with sea stacks and sandstone cliffs packed with sea birds, including puffins.”
Sounds enchanting to us!
For more information about the property and to book a room, visit the website.