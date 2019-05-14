According to a press release issued to TODAY Home, Her Majesty gifted it with an endowment to The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust in 1996, and these days, it’s a big tourist attraction from May to September — last year the grounds had more than 30,000 visitors.

In an official tweet from the account of the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, they explain that Charles’s charity The Prince’s Foundation worked to create the B&B.

“Our objective for the interior design was to achieve a classic and timeless style that reflects the special affinity between The Castle of Mey and The Queen Mother,” Robert Lovie, director of outreach for The Prince’s Foundation, said in a statement.

“All of the fittings, fabrics and fixtures are of a traditional style in keeping with the interior of the castle itself, and there is a strong Scottish feel that mirrors Her Majesty’s great love for Scotland,” he continued.